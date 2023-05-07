Explosion reported in Odesa as air raid sirens spread across Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion was reported in the southern city of Odesa on May 7, Suspilne media reported.

No further details have been reported. It is currently unknown what caused the explosion.

In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert was announced late in the evening, mainly in the southern and central regions of the country, including Kyiv Oblast.

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported on his Telegram channel that there were two rounds of Russian rocket launches and warned about the high risk of missile attacks at night in Odesa Oblast.