European IT Coalition raises 58 million euros for Ukraine's IT, cybersecurity defense capabilities

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The IT Coalition for Ukraine, comprising 12 European nations, has raised a combined 58 million euros ($62.9 million) for Ukraine's IT and cybersecurity defense capabilities, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on May 31.

The announcement comes as members of the IT Coalition Steering Group met this week for discussions in Tallinn. During the meetings, an additional funding contribution of 22 million euros ($23.8 million) was announced from Luxembourg, Iceland, Estonia, and Belgium.

The coalition, which was established in September 2023, is led by Estonia and Luxemburg and includes Ukraine, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. Under the cooperation agreement, allies have pledged to support Ukraine's Defense Ministry and Armed Forces' information technology (IT) infrastructure over the next six years.

According to Ukraine's Defense Ministry, the funding will be primarily used for the ongoing development of the Oberih database - the country's electronic register of those eligible for military service.

"We are grateful to our partners for their continued support, new contributions, and quick response to our military's critical needs," Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said in a statement. "Our cooperation brings the use of information technologies in combat operations to a new level."

The coalition operates within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group - an alliance of 54 countries committed to providing military support to Ukraine.

The coalition, initially comprising seven member states, has expanded in recent months, and will soon include 13 nations with Spain confirming its intention to join the coalition.

"I am confident that we will be able to attract even more partners for the digitization of our Armed Forces," Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said in February 2024.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has repeatedly deployed its cyber capabilities against Ukraine, including attacks on government institutions, the defense sector, and energy infrastructure.



