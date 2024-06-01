Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Cybersecurity, Cyberattack, European allies, Aid
Edit post

European IT Coalition raises 58 million euros for Ukraine's IT, cybersecurity defense capabilities

by Dmytro Basmat June 1, 2024 7:09 AM 2 min read
Members of the IT Coalition for Ukraine meet in Tallinn, Estonia on May 31, 2024. (Ukrainian Defense Ministry/Web)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The IT Coalition for Ukraine, comprising 12 European nations, has raised a combined 58 million euros ($62.9 million) for Ukraine's IT and cybersecurity defense capabilities, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on May 31.

The announcement comes as members of the IT Coalition Steering Group met this week for discussions in Tallinn. During the meetings, an additional funding contribution of 22 million euros ($23.8 million) was announced from Luxembourg, Iceland, Estonia, and Belgium.

The coalition, which was established in September 2023, is led by Estonia and Luxemburg and includes Ukraine, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. Under the cooperation agreement, allies have pledged to support Ukraine's Defense Ministry and Armed Forces' information technology (IT) infrastructure over the next six years.

According to Ukraine's Defense Ministry, the funding will be primarily used for the ongoing development of the Oberih database - the country's electronic register of those eligible for military service.

"We are grateful to our partners for their continued support, new contributions, and quick response to our military's critical needs," Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said in a statement. "Our cooperation brings the use of information technologies in combat operations to a new level."

The coalition operates within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group - an alliance of 54 countries committed to providing military support to Ukraine.

The coalition, initially comprising seven member states, has expanded in recent months, and will soon include 13 nations with Spain confirming its intention to join the coalition.

"I am confident that we will be able to attract even more partners for the digitization of our Armed Forces," Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said in February 2024.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has repeatedly deployed its cyber capabilities against Ukraine, including attacks on government institutions, the defense sector, and energy infrastructure.

Ukraine to receive $2.2 billion from IMF’s Extended Fund Facility
Ukraine is set to receive $2.2 billion from the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on social media on May 31.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:40 PM

Swiss volunteer injured in Russian attack on Vovchansk.

The Swiss volunteer had come to Ukraine to help evacuate people and animals from the areas of active combat operations. He was injured on May 30 during a humanitarian mission in embattled Vovchansk and received medical treatment, the prosecutors said.
7:26 PM

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast village kill 1, injure 3.

The village reportedly came under Russian attacks four times in the morning. Five houses, an administrative building, and other facilities were damaged, while four more houses and four cars were "completely destroyed," Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.