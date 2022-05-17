Media: EU to demand reforms as condition for funding Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung has obtained a draft of the European Commission's reconstruction plan for Ukraine. Money from member states and international partners would be allocated under “strict conditions, such as fighting corruption and reform efforts by the Ukrainian government," according to the plan. The plan also envisages that the reconstruction of Ukraine's war-torn infrastructure may take more than 10 years. Damage caused by the war to Ukraine is estimated at hundreds of billions of euros, Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.