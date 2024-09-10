The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Iran, Ballistic missile, Russia, War, Ukraine
Edit post

EU has 'credible information' Iran sent ballistic missiles to Russia

by Kateryna Denisova September 10, 2024 10:24 AM 2 min read
A European Union (EU) flag next to the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 10, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union has evidence that Iran has been supplying ballistic missiles to Russia, EU spokesperson Peter Stano said on Sept. 9, Deutsche Welle reported.

The statement came after recent media reports that Tehran has sent ballistic missiles to boost Russian forces amid their ongoing full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to Stano, the EU has "credible" information from allies on the delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.  

"We are looking further into it with our member states, and if confirmed, this delivery would represent a substantive material escalation in Iran's support for Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine," he said.

"The EU leaders' unanimous position has always been clear. The European Union will respond swiftly and in coordination with international partners, including with new and significant restrictive measures against Iran."

U.S. State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel also warned on Sept. 9 that the transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles from to Moscow will signify a "dramatic escalation."

The Times reported that according to an undisclosed Ukrainian military source, a shipment of 200 Iranian ballistic missiles already arrived at an unspecified port in the Caspian Sea on Sept. 4.

Following the reports, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said that if Iran provides ballistic missiles to Russia, "it will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations."

Iran denied it had delivered ballistic missiles to Russia, calling reports to the contrary "psychological warfare." Moscow gave an evasive answer when asked about the reports on Sept. 9.

Russia has its own ballistic missile arsenal that it employs in Ukraine, such as Kinzhal or Iskander-M missiles. Moscow has also received ballistic missiles from North Korea, which have been used to target Ukrainian cities.

What Iran’s ballistic missiles, in Russia’s hands, could mean for Ukraine
Iran has delivered ballistic missiles to Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sept. 6, a move the U.S. has described as a “dramatic escalation” in Tehran’s support for Moscow’s full-scale war against Ukraine. The White House said it was “alarmed” by reports of the transfer, but what the
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:11 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 20 over past day.

Ukraine's air defenses shot down 38 of the 46 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, according to the Air Force. Three drones flew off course away from Ukrainian-controlled territories, and three others were "lost" as a result of electronic warfare means.
7:28 PM

Latvia summons Russian charge d'affaires over drone crash.

The charge d'affaires "was requested to provide a comprehensive explanation of the incident, in which an unmanned aerial vehicle illegally violated Latvia's airspace while also carrying explosives," the Latvian Foreign Ministry said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.