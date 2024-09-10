EU has 'credible information' Iran sent ballistic missiles to Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union has evidence that Iran has been supplying ballistic missiles to Russia, EU spokesperson Peter Stano said on Sept. 9, Deutsche Welle reported.

The statement came after recent media reports that Tehran has sent ballistic missiles to boost Russian forces amid their ongoing full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to Stano, the EU has "credible" information from allies on the delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.

"We are looking further into it with our member states, and if confirmed, this delivery would represent a substantive material escalation in Iran's support for Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine," he said.

"The EU leaders' unanimous position has always been clear. The European Union will respond swiftly and in coordination with international partners, including with new and significant restrictive measures against Iran."

U.S. State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel also warned on Sept. 9 that the transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles from to Moscow will signify a "dramatic escalation."

The Times reported that according to an undisclosed Ukrainian military source, a shipment of 200 Iranian ballistic missiles already arrived at an unspecified port in the Caspian Sea on Sept. 4.

Following the reports, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said that if Iran provides ballistic missiles to Russia, "it will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations."

Iran denied it had delivered ballistic missiles to Russia, calling reports to the contrary "psychological warfare." Moscow gave an evasive answer when asked about the reports on Sept. 9.

Russia has its own ballistic missile arsenal that it employs in Ukraine, such as Kinzhal or Iskander-M missiles. Moscow has also received ballistic missiles from North Korea, which have been used to target Ukrainian cities.