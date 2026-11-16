EU disburses 1.7 billion euros for Ukraine's military needs

The European Union on Nov. 16 announced the disbursement of 1.71 billion euros ($1.88 billion) for Kyiv's military needs as part of the 90 billion euro ($99 billion) Ukraine Support Loan.

The funds will go toward drones, ammunition, and air defense systems, including early-warning radars and missiles, as Ukraine reported a second instance of Starshield restrictions that severely hamper its ability to defend against Russian attacks.

"We will continue our steadfast support for Ukraine — just as we have every single day since the first day of Russia's war of aggression," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The Commission's press statement noted that this is the eighth payment made under the defense component of the Ukraine Support Loan, an EU financial package meant to help cover Ukraine's budget and defense needs in 2026 and 2027.

The disbursement followed talks between von der Leyen and Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi in Brussels, where an EU foreign ministers' meeting is also taking place.

"The funds arrived in the Treasury account today and will go to our most urgent defense needs," Koretskyi said, adding that "Ukraine has now received 14.6 billion euros ($16.1 billion) in defense funding under this mechanism."

The last disbursement was made a little over a month ago, and 19.2 billion euros ($21.1 billion) remains available to Ukraine under the support loan for the rest of 2026. This includes 10.2 billion euros ($11.2 billion) for defense needs and 9 billion euros ($9.9 billion) in budget support.

The EU also signed off on 7.9 billion euros ($8.7 billion) in new budget support under the Ukraine Facility on Nov. 16, making it the largest single payment tied to Ukraine's reforms that the bloc has made to Kyiv.

"The top priority now is securing predictable funding for 2027. The European Union plays a decisive role in this regard," Koretskyi added.

Ukraine expects that, even after accounting for the Ukraine Support Loan, it will face a 70 billion euro ($77 billion) budget deficit next year, and has called on the EU and other partners to help bridge the gap.