EU, Armenia begin talks on liberalization of visa restrictions

by Dmytro Basmat September 10, 2024 2:35 AM 2 min read
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gives an interview in Yerevan on July 21, 2023. (Karen Minasyan / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union and Armenia formally began discussions on Sept. 9 on a visa-free regime between the two parties.

EU ambassadors in July approved the launch of a visa-free dialogue with Armenia to begin talks on a visa-free regime between the two.

"This is a significant moment for the relations between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia," the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Sept. 9 as he welcomed EU dignitaries ahead of the talks.

Pashinyan held the discussions in Yerevan with European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas, as well as other EU officials.

"I am pleased that noticeable progress is being made in our relations. Negotiations on the liberalization of the visa regime are starting, and a decision has been made to support the Republic of Armenia through the European Peace Facility, which we highly appreciate," Pashinyan added, referring to the EU approving its first-ever military support package to Armenia in July.

Armenia, who has long been close with Russia, is now seeking to distance itself after repeatedly accusing Moscow of being an unreliable partner.

Relations between the two countries have continued to sour after Russian "peacekeepers" declined to act during conflicts between Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-backed entity on internationally recognized Azeri territory, and Azerbaijan, from 2020 to 2023.

Late last month, Armenia suspended its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) "at all levels."

On the same day of the start of dialogue between the two parties, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accepted Kazakhstan's offer to serve as a broker for peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh - although relations between the two countries remain distant.

Instead, Armenia has attempted to strengthen ties with Western countries amid growing tensions with Russia and Azerbaijan. In March, Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan revealed that the country is considering applying for membership in the EU.

Pashinyan and other Armenian officials have also sought to foster security ties with other countries, such as France, the U.S., or India, as relations with Russia continue to sour.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

