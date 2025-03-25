The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

EU approval among citizens at record level as global security concerns grow, Eurobarometer poll shows

by Yuliia Taradiuk March 25, 2025 3:55 PM 2 min read
This photograph taken on March 19, 2025 shows European flags outside the EU headquarters in Brussels (Nicolas Tucat / AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU is experiencing its highest ever approval rating among citizens amid growing concerns over global security, the EU Parliament's Winter Eurobarometer survey published on March 25 has found.

The survey — which conducted 26,354 face-to-face interviews in all 27 EU countries — found that nearly three-quarters (74%) of EU citizens consider their country to have benefited from EU membership.

According to a summary of the survey, this is the "best result ever recorded since this question was first asked in 1983."

It also found that 66% of Europeans want the EU to play a more significant role in security and crisis protection, making it the leading public concern.

The results of the survey come amid dramatic shifts in geopolitics — U.S. President Donald Trump is actively moving his country away from the defense of Europe, and his negotiations with Russia have raised alarm bells in European capitals.

"The European Parliament will ensure that every proposal put forward is bold and ambitious enough to match the serious level of threat Europe faces. Europe must step up today, or it risks being stepped over tomorrow," EU President Roberta Metsola said on March 25.

Defense and security was ranked as the highest policy priority by 36% of respondents, making it the top concern of those surveyed.

The last time the poll was conducted in summer 2024, the top concern was "improved cooperation between EU countries."

EU countries are now taking action to step up their defence capabilities, and voices calling for higher defense spending across NATO have only grown louder after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The survey also found 62% of respondents support expanding the European Parliament's role, reflecting a demand for more decisive EU action.

Among other concerns, 43% urged the European Parliament to prioritize tackling inflation, rising prices, and the cost of living.

Author: Yuliia Taradiuk

