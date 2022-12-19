Estonia’s President: Peace between Ukraine, Russia possible ‘only after aggression is defeated'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonian President Alar Karis said there was no need to talk about peace or ceasefire in Ukraine before Russia is defeated, the media outlet ERR reported on Dec. 19.

"Peace is possible only when aggression is completely defeated and (Russian) war criminals are brought to justice," added Karis. "The most important thing is to provide military assistance to Ukraine so that the country wins this war," he added.

Estonia has been supporting Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Estonia also approved a new military aid package for Ukraine in October that included winter gear, equipment, and ammunition.

The Estonian parliament condemned Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories and voted to declare Russia "a terrorist regime" on Oct. 18.