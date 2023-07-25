Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Estonian ambassador warns against dictating speed of Ukrainian counteroffensive

by Martin Fornusek July 25, 2023 5:50 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian military personnel sit atop a Howitzer at the front line in Vuhledar
Ukrainian military personnel sit atop a Howitzer at the front line in Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, on July 1, 2023, amid Ukraine's renewed counteroffensive during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine (Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonian Ambassador to NATO Juri Luik warned against exaggerated expectations of Ukraine's counteroffensive, adding that the speed of the campaign should not be imposed against military logic, the Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported on July 24.

"After all, Russians have three large defensive lines, huge minefields, fortified bunkers," Luik commented.

"We can only imagine how difficult it is for Ukrainian fighters to break through there."

According to the ambassador, it is understandable that the first lines of defense are the strongest, making the initial phase of the attack more costly and difficult.

While Ukraine's counteroffensive has achieved partial gains since it start in early June, both Western observers and Ukrainian officials noted that the progress has been slower than anticipated.

Russian forces have fortified their positions with dense minefields and other obstacles, slowing down Ukrainian attacks. According to the Washington Post, Kyiv so far received less than 15% of the requested demining equipment from the West.

At least 200,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land had been mined by Russian forces as of June.

Ukraine's top commander General Valerii Zaluzhnyi denounced the criticism of the counteroffensive's pace, stressing that Ukrainian troops advance daily despite lacking crucial hardware like F-16 fighter jets.

The campaign's tempo and the thinning stocks of conventional artillery rounds in Ukrainian arsenals led to the U.S. greenlighting the provision of cluster munitions, hoping they will give Kyiv's troops the much-needed boost.

How controversial cluster munitions give Ukraine needed punch during counteroffensive
Ukraine has begun using American cluster munitions in the field and is doing so effectively, according to the White House. “They are using them appropriately,” National Security Spokesman John Kirby said on July 21. “They’re using them effectively, and they are actually having an impact on Russia’s…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
