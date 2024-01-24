Estonia joins UK-led training operation for Ukrainian soldiers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonia became the 12th member state to participate in the British-led Operation Interflex, the Estonian Defense Ministry announced on Jan. 23 following the 18th Ramstein summit.

Interflex is an international operation providing combat and survival skills to Ukrainian volunteers with little to no military experience. By January 2024, over 34,000 Ukrainian defenders gained essential skills for frontline combat through this project.

According to Estonia’s Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, Estonian instructors will train Ukrainian volunteers at U.K. military bases and continue cooperating with Ukrainian soldiers under the EU’s EUMAM training mission in Estonia.

Operation Interflex has already been supported by Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Australia, and Romania.

During the 18th Ramstein summit, Pevkur also called for long-term financial support for Ukraine at 0.25% gross domestic product.

"Our calculations show that in case of all Ramstein format’s member states to contribute to this extent, the total amount can reach 120 million euros ($131 million) per year, which creates conditions for Ukraine’s win," he said during the meeting, the Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported.

Before the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), Pevkur also had a conversation with Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The parties discussed their bilateral cooperation and further help to Ukraine, ERR reported.