Partial blackout reported in Odesa Oblast following Russian attack

by Alexander Khrebet November 18, 2023 1:33 PM 2 min read
People walk along a street near Soborna Square, lit by headlights during a power outage in Odesa, Ukraine on Dec. 10, 2022. After night strikes by Russian kamikaze drones, power supply was cut off in the city with the exception of critical infrastructure facilities. (Viacheslav Onyshchenko /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks caused a blackout for around 2,000 families in Odesa Oblast, the DTEK energy company reported on Nov. 18.

Russia attacked Ukraine with several waves of loitering munition attacks across the country during the night, damaging a critical infrastructure site in Odesa Oblast, and injuring a civilian worker, the Southern Command reported earlier in the day.

“The situation also worsened due to unfavorable weather conditions,” DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, said in a Telegram post.

Energy workers are attempting to restore the power in the region.

From October 2022 to March 2023, Russia launched a series of mass strikes across the country, targeting critical infrastructure sites and causing widespread power outages. Local authorities were forced to install power cut schedules to preserve electricity.

All 13 of DTEK's power stations, which supply power to more than seven million Ukrainian families, have been hit by Russian attacks. Since April, eight of the 13 have been repaired and are operational, while another two are still being repaired.

Top Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, have urged Western allies to provide more air defense systems as winter approaches.

So far, the power situation across the country has been relatively stable, even as Russia continues to target critical infrastructure. In places like Kherson, a southern city subjected to regular Russian attacks, electricians work swiftly to restore power to civilians as fast as possible, despite the danger.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
10:41 PM

7:53 AM

