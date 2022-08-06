Energoatom: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant operates with risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Following the Russian forces' attack on the area near the plant with anti-aircraft missiles on Aug. 5, Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom said that there is "a serious risk" for the safe operation of the plant.

The nuclear plant has been occupied by Russian forces since early March.

According to the company, Russia's strikes turned off one of the working power units while an emergency protection of another unit was activated. Russia's shelling had also severely damaged a nitrogen-oxygen unit and "the combined auxiliary building," leaving the risks of a hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, Energoatom said, adding that the Ukrainian staff of the plant continue to work at the site to ensure safety of the operation.