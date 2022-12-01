Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Energoatom fires engineer Russia made ‘head’ of occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 1, 2022 5:03 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s state nuclear energy operator Energoatom Head Petro Kotin on Dec. 1 fired Yury Chernichuk, acting chief engineer of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, for collaborating with Russia.

Kotin assigned Dmytro Verbytskyi as the acting general director of the plant and Ihor Murashov, earlier kidnapped by Russian troops, as the station’s chief engineer, according to Energoatom.

On Nov. 30, Russia’s state nuclear power operator Rosatom said it made Chernichuk run the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant.

According to Energoatom, Chernichuk was ordered to try to convince the Zaporizhzhia plant’s staff to sign contracts with Rosatom, promising them alleged “high wages, stability, and social benefits.”

Kotin, Verbytskyi, and Murashov called on the nuclear power plant’s workers not to cooperate with occupying forces.

Previously, Murashov held the position of general director.

After his abduction by Russian forces on Sept. 30 and several days of captivity, International Atomic Energy Agency reported Murashov would no longer manage the station.

Russian troops have been in control of the plant since early March and have used it as a military base and attacks on Ukraine, according to multiple reports by Ukrainian authorities and local officials.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
