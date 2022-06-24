Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Belarus moves migrants away from Polish border

November 18, 2021 11:18 pmby Oleg Sukhov
(Bnkbel/Telegram)
The border encampments that housed Middle Eastern migrants had been cleared out by the Belarusian government as of the morning of Nov. 18, the New York Times reported. Some people were moved to a government warehouse.

However, Western officials remain concerned that the crisis may not be over. Since July, Belarusian authorities have allowed thousands of refugees from the Middle East to come to Belarus and cross the country’s borders into Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. Many migrants have tried to break through using force.

NATO countries believe this is a form of hybrid warfare aimed at provoking chaos in Europe and blackmailing the West into lifting the sanctions imposed on Belarus.
Oleg Sukhov
Author: Oleg Sukhov

Oleg Sukhov is a political reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

