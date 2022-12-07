Duolingo: Over 1.3 million people start learning Ukrainian after Russia invaded Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of people who started to learn the Ukrainian language has increased by over 1.3 million since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Duolingo, an American tech company with a language-learning app, said.

The biggest trend of 2022 was the global spike in the number of people learning Ukrainian, according to the 2022 Duolingo Language Report.



Duolingo said the number of people who learn Ukrainian in Germany and Poland has increased by over 16 times this year, compared to last year.



The number of Ukrainian language learners in the U.K. has risen by 20 positions to 17th place among the most popular languages.



The growth in popularity was also rapid in some countries far from the conflict, such as Argentina, Vietnam, and Japan, the company said.



At the same time, Ireland topped the list of countries where the increase in the number of Ukrainian language learners was the most significant.