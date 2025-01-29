paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Drone attack, oil refineries, Bryansk Oblast, Tver Oblast
Edit post

Drone strikes target multiple Russian regions, hit oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod

by Olena Goncharova January 29, 2025 2:34 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery, operated by OAO Lukoil, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Dec. 4, 2014. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine launched waves of drone attacks targeting oil and power facilities in western parts of Russia overnight on Jan. 29, according to local officials.

Drone strikes were reported across several Russian regions, including the Nizhny Novgorod, Smolensk, Tver, and Bryansk regions, causing fires and prompting air defense responses.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify the reports.

While there were no reported casualties, an oil refinery in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod, sustained significant damage. Local Telegram channels reported that drones targeted the "Lukoil Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez" oil refinery, resulting in a large fire.

Video footage circulating online showed flames at the facility, which local monitoring channels identified as the likely target of the attack.

Governor Gleb Nikitin confirmed that air defense systems had shot down multiple drones, and fragments from the intercepted UAVs fell on the industrial site. No injuries were reported.

In the Smolensk region, Governor Vasily Anokhin reported a "massive drone attack" on civilian infrastructure. One drone was intercepted while attempting to strike a nuclear energy facility. Nearby, air defenses also destroyed several drones around the town of Andreapol, home to approximately 8,000 people, in the Tver region, according to the local governor.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also announced that air defense systems had shot down 26 drones in the Bryansk region. Bryansk lies west of embattled Kursk Oblast, north of Ukraine's Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, and east of the Belarusian border.

Despite the scale of the attacks, no injuries or damage were reported in the area.

Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery suspends operations after drone strike, Reuters reports
“The railway loading equipment has been damaged. There have been no railways loadings, they stopped oil processing,” an industry source said.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:44 PM

EU considering new trade regime with Ukraine, media reports.

While the European Commission allegedly does not plan to reinstate pre-war trade rules, it is considering alternatives within the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) framework, including quotas for agricultural products and additional safeguards.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.