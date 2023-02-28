Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Drone reportedly crashes near Gazprom facility in Moscow region

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 28, 2023 3:13 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone crashed in Russia’s Moscow region near the village of Gubastovo, Moscow Oblast Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported on Feb. 28.

The drone was allegedly found next to the Voskresensk gas compressor station owned by Russia’s energy giant Gazprom, the station’s spokesperson told Russian media outlet RBC.

The village of Gubastovo is located south of Moscow, more than 600 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Local authorities in Russia's Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts also reported drone crashes on Feb. 27-28. Murat Kumpilov, the head of the Republic of Adygea, said an "unidentified aircraft" fell in his region as well.

A fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia's city of Tuapse in southern Krasnodar Oblast at night on Feb. 28, according to the city administration.

Russian Defense Ministry claimed Ukrainian drone attacks on the Krasnodar region and the Adygea Republic overnight. Ukraine has not yet commented on any of the incidents.

On the same day, the airspace over Saint Petersburg was closed due to an "unidentified object," Russian independent media outlet Meduza reported.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
