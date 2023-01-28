Donetsk Oblast governor: Russian strike on Kostyantynivka kills 3 civilians, injures 14 (UPDATED)

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three civilians were killed as a result of Russia’s Jan. 28 morning missile strike on Kostyantynivka, a small city in Donetsk Oblast, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the regional administration.

As of 3 p.m., 14 civilians were to known to had been injured in the strike.

According to Kyrylenko, Russian forces targeted a residential area, damaging four apartment buildings, a hotel, some car garages and civilian cars.

Kyrylenko said that first responders were working on the scene.

Photos and videos shared by onlookers on social media show the first responders covering up and removing the bodies of the killed civilians, lying on the ground outside an apartment building.