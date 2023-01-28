Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Donetsk Oblast governor: Russian strike on Kostyantynivka kills 3 civilians, injures 14 (UPDATED)

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 28, 2023 2:22 PM 1 min read
A residential building damaged in Russian Jan. 28 morning strike on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. (Pavlo Kyrylenko)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three civilians were killed as a result of Russia’s Jan. 28 morning missile strike on Kostyantynivka, a small city in Donetsk Oblast, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the regional administration.

As of 3 p.m., 14 civilians were to known to had been injured in the strike.

According to Kyrylenko, Russian forces targeted a residential area, damaging four apartment buildings, a hotel, some car garages and civilian cars.

Kyrylenko said that first responders were working on the scene.

Photos and videos shared by onlookers on social media show the first responders covering up and removing the bodies of the killed civilians, lying on the ground outside an apartment building.

Ukraine war latest: Russia claims breakthrough toward Vuhledar, Ukraine says Moscow ‘exaggerating’
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.