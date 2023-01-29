Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Dmytro Pavlychko, famous Ukrainian poet, co-author of country's sovereignty declaration, dies at 93

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 29, 2023 11:45 PM 1 min read
Dmytro Pavlychko dies at 93. (Courtesy)
Dmytro Pavlychko, Ukrainian poet, politician, translator, and literary critic, died on Jan. 29. He was 93.

Pavlychko began his literary career in the mid-50s. Pavlychko is famously known for writing the poem “Two colors (Dva kolory).” Ukrainian-American singer Kvitka Cisyk created a song based on the poet's verse.

Pavlychko entered politics in the late 80s, being involved in the creation of Ukraine's first major independent party – Rukh (People's Movement of Ukraine). In 1990, he co-authored the "Declaration of State Sovereignty of Ukraine," a law that stipulated that Ukrainian law overrule those of the Soviet parliament.

He was also a member of the Verkhovna Rada for two terms in the 1990s. He served as Ukraine's Ambassador to Slovakia and later to Poland.

In 2004, Pavlychko was awarded the highest national title – Hero of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote that people would remember Pavlychko as one of the authors of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Ukraine and as one of the founders of the People's Movement of Ukraine.

“And, of course, as an outstanding poet,” Zelensky added.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
