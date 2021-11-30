Disney casts Ukrainian actress in ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ivanna Sakhno will reportedly be playing a newly-created character in the Disney+ limited series “Star Wars: Ahsoka,” a spinoff from the hit show “The Mandalorian.” Details about Sakhno’s character have not been revealed.

The series, which is gearing up for production, will follow the fan favorite character Ahsoka Tano, starring Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo. “Star Wars: Ashoka” will reportedly debut in late 2022 or 2023.

Sakhno, 24, was born in Kyiv but moved to Hollywood at 15 to pursue a career in acting. She is best known for her roles in sci-fi film “Pacific Rim: Uprising” and action comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me.”