Digital toolkit for importing humanitarian aid will be launched Dec. 1

by Lance Luo November 26, 2023 4:13 AM 1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky listens during a joint press conference. ( Dmytro Larin /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
A new digital mechanism for facilitating the import of humanitarian aid into Ukraine will be launched on Dec. 1, the Cabinet of Ministers announced.

Recipients of aid will be able to submit a declaration online using the Automated Humanitarian Aid Registration System.

“At the same time, there will be a transition period with the possibility of submitting a paper declaration until 1 April next year. The form and content of the declaration remain the same in both mechanisms.”

President Zelensky’s government has emphasized the importance of digital transformation throughout the country.

Media: European Parliament to open office in Ukraine
The European Parliament has agreed to open an office in Ukraine following requests by senior Ukrainian officials, Euractiv reported on Nov. 21, citing a document from the European Parliament bureau.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

