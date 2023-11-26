Digital toolkit for importing humanitarian aid will be launched Dec. 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

A new digital mechanism for facilitating the import of humanitarian aid into Ukraine will be launched on Dec. 1, the Cabinet of Ministers announced.

Recipients of aid will be able to submit a declaration online using the Automated Humanitarian Aid Registration System.

“At the same time, there will be a transition period with the possibility of submitting a paper declaration until 1 April next year. The form and content of the declaration remain the same in both mechanisms.”

President Zelensky’s government has emphasized the importance of digital transformation throughout the country.