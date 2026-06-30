Denmark announces $670 million defense aid package for Ukraine

The Danish government announced on June 30 its 30th military aid package for Kyiv, worth around 4.4 billion Danish kroner (about $670 million).

The package includes additional ammunition, arms, equipment, and training for Ukrainian soldiers as Ukraine continues to resist Russian aggression.

About 1.3 billion Danish kroner (roughly $200 million) have been allocated to the so-called "Danish model," a mechanism under which a partner country provides direct funding to Ukrainian arms manufacturers.

Additional funds have been allocated to long-range artillery ammunition, which is in high demand in Ukraine, the Danish Defense Ministry said.

"There is currently a new dynamic on the battlefield with regard to Ukraine. That does not mean we can simply sit back," said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

"On the contrary, we must maintain our support for Ukraine and increase the pressure on Russia in order to strengthen Ukraine's negotiating position."

Denmark has provided around 76.8 billion Danish kroner ($11.7 billion) in defense aid to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022, including equipment such as F-16 fighter jets and Caesar howitzers.

Earlier this week, Danish Defense Minister Jeppe Bruus met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv to discuss a potential agreement on drone cooperation and expanded efforts to strengthen anti-ballistic capabilities.