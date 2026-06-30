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Denmark announces $670 million defense aid package for Ukraine

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by Martin Fornusek
Denmark announces $670 million defense aid package for Ukraine
Photo for illustrative purposes. The flag of Denmark is pictured during the international friendly match between Denmark and Switzerland at Parken Stadium on March 23, 2024, in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The Danish government announced on June 30 its 30th military aid package for Kyiv, worth around 4.4 billion Danish kroner (about $670 million).

The package includes additional ammunition, arms, equipment, and training for Ukrainian soldiers as Ukraine continues to resist Russian aggression.

About 1.3 billion Danish kroner (roughly $200 million) have been allocated to the so-called "Danish model," a mechanism under which a partner country provides direct funding to Ukrainian arms manufacturers.

Additional funds have been allocated to long-range artillery ammunition, which is in high demand in Ukraine, the Danish Defense Ministry said.

"There is currently a new dynamic on the battlefield with regard to Ukraine. That does not mean we can simply sit back," said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

"On the contrary, we must maintain our support for Ukraine and increase the pressure on Russia in order to strengthen Ukraine's negotiating position."

Denmark has provided around 76.8 billion Danish kroner ($11.7 billion) in defense aid to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022, including equipment such as F-16 fighter jets and Caesar howitzers.

Earlier this week, Danish Defense Minister Jeppe Bruus met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv to discuss a potential agreement on drone cooperation and expanded efforts to strengthen anti-ballistic capabilities.

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UkraineDenmarkAid for UkraineMilitary aidDefense IndustryArtillery
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Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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