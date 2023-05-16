Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: Ukraine wants 40-50 F-16 fighter jets

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 16, 2023 2:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, has said that Ukraine wants between 40 and 50 F-16 fighter jets, Politico reported on May 16.

According to Sak, President Volodymyr Zelensky is hoping that providing Ukraine with advanced fighter jets will be at the top of the agenda during the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima on May 19-21 and the forthcoming NATO summit in Vilnius this July.

Zelensky met with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on May 16, who said that, although providing Ukraine with fighter jets was "not a straightforward thing," London would be "a key part of the coalition countries" providing Kyiv with that support.

Ukraine has already received 14 Soviet-era MiG-29s from Poland and 13 from Slovakia. However, Ukraine has shown the most interest in the U.S.-built F-16, in service since the 1970s and operated by over 20 nations.

Critics argue that allies' reluctance to supply F-16, Typhoon and Dassault fighter jets and long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will prevent Kyiv from launching a counteroffensive and liberating the rest of Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine’s lack of advanced aircraft and missiles will likely prolong Russia’s war of aggression and result in thousands of deaths.

Ukraine war latest: Sunak announces more defense aid, promises UK will be ‘key part’ of ‘fighter jet coalition’
Key developments on May 15: * Zelensky meets with Sunak, new defense aid from UK announced * Sunak promises UK will be a “key part” of the “fighter jet coalition” * Ukraine’s military intelligence says around 152,000 Russian servicemembers preparing “defensive measures” in occupied Zaporizhzhia,…
Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
