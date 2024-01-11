Skip to content
Defense Ministry approves second design of body armor for female soldiers

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2024 7:06 PM 2 min read
Temp3000's bulletproof vest specifically designed for women, approved by the Defense Ministry for procurement on Jan. 11, 2024. (Defense Ministry of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A second type of bulletproof vest specifically designed for women has been approved after undergoing testing, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on Jan. 11.

The first sample of body armor for female soldiers was approved on Dec. 27. The company responsible for the design, Ukrainian Armor, led a campaign to draw attention to the need for body armor for women serving in the military.

Over 62,000 women voluntarily serve in Ukraine's Armed Forces, 5,000 of whom have active combat roles. They generally rely on uniforms and armor designed for men, or buy their own gear or find supplies via non-profits.

Temp3000, a major supplier of protective gear to the Ukrainian military, produced the second design.

MP: Ukraine's latest draft law doesn't include provisions for female conscription
The recent military mobilization draft legislation in Ukraine will not involve the conscription of women or implement a lottery system, said Yehor Cherniev, deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

The vest features adjustable shock absorbers, allowing each woman to alter the armor to fit her body.

Like the Ukrainian Armor vest, the Temp3000 vest weighs at least 10.5 kilograms, which does not differ from other body armor currently used by the Ukrainian military.

"Both samples are available for centralized procurement," the Defense Ministry said, adding that the General Staff will indicate how many are needed.

Ukrainian Armor has indicated it can produce up to 10,000 vests within 90 days, while Temp3000 can produce 5,000 vests per month if ordered in advance, Deputy Defense Minister Vitalii Polovenko said.

The Defense Ministry approved a standard sample of summer field uniforms for female soldiers in August, 18 months into the full-scale invasion.

'She needs armor.' Female Ukrainian soldiers call for equality
Many passersby raise their heads when walking past the Princess Olga monument in downtown Kyiv. Some even stop, gazing at the statue with surprise. Although it has been there for years, it seems the monument has never gotten as much attention as it has in recent weeks. In early September,
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
