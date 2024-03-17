Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Grain, grain exports, Grain export, Czechia, Belarus, European Union
Czechia to propose EU-wide grain import ban on Russia, Belarus

by Sonya Bandouil March 18, 2024 1:44 AM 1 min read
Czech Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny attends the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium on July 25, 2023. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Czechia is planning to propose a ban on grain imports from Russia and Belarus into European Union countries at next week's European Council meeting, Czech Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny said on March 17.

Over the last year, 1.5 million tons of grain were imported into the EU market from Russia, which amounted to more than what was imported before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

“There is no reason why we should support the aggressor by buying Russian grain in Europe,” Vyborny said on Czech television, insisting that grain must be added to the list of sanctions.

The European Union has already implemented thirteen sanctions packages against Russia, including on trade restrictions, travel bans, and freezing of assets.

In February, Latvia’s parliament voted to ban a list of Russian and Belarusian agricultural and food product imports.

"This Latvian initiative to ban the import of agricultural and fodder products from Russia and Belarus... is an additional element to the common EU sanctions policy,” the Latvian government statement read.

Similarly, on March 14, the Lithuanian parliament adopted a resolution calling on the EU to ban Russian grain crop imports.

Lithuanian farmers complain about Russian, not Ukrainian grain
“These are impressive figures, with over 3 million tons of Russian grain having passed through Latvia and Lithuania combined in 2023,” said Ausrys Macijauskas, the head of the Lithuania Association of Grain Growers.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Sonya Bandouil
News Feed

8:38 PM

Drone reportedly hits military base in Russian-controlled Transnistria.

A drone hit a military base in Transnistria, in the Russian-controlled region of Moldova, local Telegram channel "Pervyi Prydnestrovskyi" claimed on March 17. The Telegram channel also published a video allegedly showing a helicopter being hit by a drone. The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the claim.
4:33 AM

Mayor: 2 drones shot down over Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the drones were intercepted over the city's Domodedovo district. Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties.
