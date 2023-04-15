Der Spiegel: German company producing weapons for Ukraine suffers cyberattack

This audio is created with AI assistance

The German arms manufacturing company Rheinmetall was the victim of a cyberattack on April 14, according to Der Spiegel.

The company primarily manufactures military vehicles and ammunition and has produced significant weaponry for Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Rheinmetall said its automotive sector was attacked, but its military division was not affected.

A spokesperson for the company also added that “operations continue to run reliably,” and that the extent of the damage was being evaluated, according to Der Spiegel. The perpetrators of the attack are unknown.

Rheinmetall announced earlier that they are building a service center in Romania for Western military equipment used by Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The construction works are underway in the Romanian city of Satu Mare, close to the border with Ukraine, with the hub expected to be open already in April, according to Rheinmetall's spokesperson.

"The service hub should play a central role in maintaining the operational readiness of Western combat systems in use in Ukraine and ensuring the availability of logistical support," the spokesperson said, as cited by Reuters.