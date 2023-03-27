Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Wall Street Journal: Russia providing Iran with cyber weapons

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2023 7:57 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is supplying Iran with technology to bolster its cyber warfare capabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on March 27.

The military cooperation between the two countries has been steadily growing since the onset of Russia's all-out war in Ukraine.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Russia has likely been supplying Iran with more advanced technology to spy on dissidents' phones and software, internet censorship software, eavesdropping devices, surveillance cameras, and lie detectors.

Iran employed digital surveillance tools to locate and detain protestors in 2022, and also implemented internet access restrictions in specific regions to impede the spread of protests.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal indicated that Russian officials reportedly view the advantages of the military alliance with Iran as outweighing any potential disadvantages.

Russia has been using Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones against Ukraine since September, launching waves of attacks that have killed civilians and damaged energy facilities nationwide.

Russia's use of these drones also enable Moscow to conserve its precious stocks of expensive cruise and ballistic missiles, understood to be running low after over a dozen mass strikes since autumn 2022.

How Russia uses Iranian drones to try to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defense
Russia’s been shelling civilian housing and infrastructure since the war escalated on Feb. 24 and has a body count in the thousands to show for it. But recently, Moscow prioritized attacking power plants throughout Ukraine, damaging more than a third with big missile and loitering munition attacks.…
Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.