Court arrests Russia-linked assets of Medvedchuk's family.

According to Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), authorities arrested corporate rights worth over $1 million, bank accounts with $35,000, two land plots with a total area of 3 and 5 hectares each, as well as premises of two hotel complexes with an area of 4,500 and 2,400 square meters each.

According to the SBU, former Ukrainian lawmaker Viktor Medvechuk, linked to the Kremlin, transferred the funds from Russian banks to the companies in Ukraine, which are registered on his wife, Oksana Marchenko.

Medvedchuk is charged with high treason, with the case sent to court in June. Medvedchuk is facing 15 years in jail if proven guilty. The Security Service of Ukraine captured Vladimir Putin’s right-hand man in Ukraine on April 12, after he escaped from house arrest in late February following the start of the Russian full-scale invasion.