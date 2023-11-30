Skip to content
Computer parts with $1.8 million worth of precious metals found at military unit

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 30, 2023 12:38 PM 1 min read
Computer parts containing $1.8 million worth of precious metals found at military unit in Zhytoymr Oblast. Photo published on Nov. 30, 2023. (Defense Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Some 50 metric tons of unaccounted-for computer parts containing precious metals worth Hr 65 million ($1.8 million) were discovered at a military unit in Zhytomyr Oblast, the Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 30.

An inspection uncovered containers in two garages of the military unit containing 28 kilograms of gold, 60 kilograms of silver, and 590 grams of platinum.

The circumstances on why these contents were not recorded in the unit's register and why they were stored there are being clarified, the ministry said.

Under the leadership of previous Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, the Defense Ministry has been marred by several corruption scandals.

One of the main tasks assigned by President Volodymyr Zelensky to Reznikov's successor, Rustem Umerov, was to crack down on corruption and increase transparency in the Defense Ministry and the military.

Rooting out corruption is one of the crucial steps Ukraine has to take in its path toward European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
