Canada expands sanctions against Iran over drones

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 3, 2022 3:17 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada on Dec. 2 introduced another round of sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities, including a company that helps develop Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones deployed by Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry said it was imposing additional sanctions on four individuals and five entities "for their roles in the regime’s gross and systematic human rights violations and actions that continue to threaten international peace and security," according to the ministry.

The list includes the Iranian-company Baharestan Kish, which helps develop the Shahed-136 drones deployed by Russia to launch attacks against Ukraine.

Iran's Safiran Airlines was also sanctioned for coordinating flights of Russian military aircraft that delivered the Iranian-made drones.

Earlier on Nov. 16, the Canadian government sanctioned Shahed Aviation Industries, the producer of Shahed-136 drones.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
