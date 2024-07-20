Bus carrying Ukrainians crashes in Poland, 9 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

A bus carrying Ukrainians crashed in Poland, injuring all nine passengers on board, Polish police reported on July 20.

The crash took place at around 5 a.m. in the area of Swiebodzin in western Poland.

According to Polish news outlet RMF24, five of the passengers were seriously injured, among them four children aged 2 to 15.

A police spokesperson told RMF24 that the bus hit a road repair truck that was carrying a sign informing drivers that the road was about to narrow.

In June, four people were hospitalized after a bus with 57 Ukrainians on board crashed near the city of Constanta in Romania.

Forty-two of the passengers on the bus were Ukrainian minors, two of whom were hospitalized after the accident.