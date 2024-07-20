Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, Ukraine, Vehicles, Car crash
Edit post

Bus carrying Ukrainians crashes in Poland, 9 injured

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 20, 2024 1:05 PM 1 min read
A bus carrying nine Ukrainians crashed in Swiebodzin, Poland, on July 20, 2024. (Swiebodzin Police / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A bus carrying Ukrainians crashed in Poland, injuring all nine passengers on board, Polish police reported on July 20.

The crash took place at around 5 a.m. in the area of Swiebodzin in western Poland.

According to Polish news outlet RMF24, five of the passengers were seriously injured, among them four children aged 2 to 15.

A police spokesperson told RMF24 that the bus hit a road repair truck that was carrying a sign informing drivers that the road was about to narrow.

In June, four people were hospitalized after a bus with 57 Ukrainians on board crashed near the city of Constanta in Romania.

Forty-two of the passengers on the bus were Ukrainian minors, two of whom were hospitalized after the accident.

Volunteers recruited to Ukrainian Legion will have right to return to Poland, official says
Warsaw will not be involved in recruiting for the first Ukrainian Legion, and volunteers will be able to return to Poland after completing their service, Pawel Zalewski, Poland’s deputy defense minister, told Polskie Radio on July 19.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:38 AM

Zelensky, Trump hold call, discuss future of US support.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, former U.S. president and Republican presidential nominee, held a phone call on July 19, five years after a fateful 2019 phone call between the two led to Trump’s first impeachment.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.