Budgetary Permacrisis: Ukraine's fiscal challenges in 2026

Ukraine started 2026 with a sigh of relief. Positive news on debt restructuring, IMF aid disbursement, bumper foreign exchange reserves, and most importantly, a last-minute compromise €90 bn loan from the EU, suggested that Kyiv would have a moment to catch its breath.

Three months on, and this optimism is firmly in the rearview mirror. Hungarian and Slovakian obstruction has derailed progress on loan disbursement, reforms needed for unlocking critical multilateral institution financing remain stalled in the Rada, and the War in Iran threatens to upend the global economy.

Join KI Insights for this private briefing addressing:

Just how long can Ukraine hold out without EU support?

What are Kyiv's backup plans and contingencies if funds don't come in time?

How will renewed conflict in the Middle East affect Ukraine's financial position?

What are the prospects for unblocking the Rada's reform pipeline?

Format: Online, in English. The event will include a presentation by KI Insights Research Editor, Alex Fynn, and the Kyiv Independent Economics Reporter, Luca Léry Moffat, followed by a candid Q&A session.

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Time: 18:00 Kyiv time (17:00 in Brussels, 16:00 in London, 11:00 in Washington D.C.). Expected duration – 75 minutes.

How to register:

To secure your spot, register by completing this short form.

Once registered, you will receive the details via email.

The event is for KI Insights subscribers only. Please note that a KI Insights subscription is different from a Kyiv Independent membership.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to join.

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Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at insights@kyivindependent.com

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis. For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.