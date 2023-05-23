Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Intelligence chief: Ukraine has enough weapons, counteroffensive to begin 'soon'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2023 11:53 PM 2 min read
The Ukrainian army fires Grad shells in the direction of Bakhmut on April 28, 2023. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with the Japan Broadcasting Corporation on May 23 that Ukraine has enough weapons and that the long-awaited counteroffensive will begin "soon."

"Many civilians remain under Russian occupation, and we cannot waste any more time. We already have the basic amount of weapons and other equipment. All I can say is that it (the counteroffensive) will start soon," Budanov said, as quoted by Japan Broadcasting Corporation.

Budanov added that Ukraine must "use all forces and means" to drive Russia out of its territory, and that a larger stockpile of weapons and ammunition would be necessary to continue this endeavor.

Ninety percent of Russian attacks against Ukraine's troop formations and logistics, which are intended to hinder preparations for the counteroffensive, have been intercepted, according to Budanov.

Ukraine has been able to intercept these attacks with its improved air defense systems, he said.

Additionally, Russian forces are increasingly faced with a lack of morale, as "no one understands" why they are fighting in Ukraine, Budanov added.

The outcome of Ukraine's counteroffensive is expected to be a critical turning point in the war that will determine whether Ukraine reclaims more of its territory or is pressured by allies to meet with Russia at the negotiating table.

Kuleba says upcoming Ukraine counteroffensive ‘should not be seen as final’
In an interview with the German newspaper Bild, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged not to think about Ukraine’s expected counteroffensive as the last one “because we don’t know what will come out of it.”
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
