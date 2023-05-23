Intelligence chief: Ukraine has enough weapons, counteroffensive to begin 'soon'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with the Japan Broadcasting Corporation on May 23 that Ukraine has enough weapons and that the long-awaited counteroffensive will begin "soon."

"Many civilians remain under Russian occupation, and we cannot waste any more time. We already have the basic amount of weapons and other equipment. All I can say is that it (the counteroffensive) will start soon," Budanov said, as quoted by Japan Broadcasting Corporation.

Budanov added that Ukraine must "use all forces and means" to drive Russia out of its territory, and that a larger stockpile of weapons and ammunition would be necessary to continue this endeavor.

Ninety percent of Russian attacks against Ukraine's troop formations and logistics, which are intended to hinder preparations for the counteroffensive, have been intercepted, according to Budanov.

Ukraine has been able to intercept these attacks with its improved air defense systems, he said.

Additionally, Russian forces are increasingly faced with a lack of morale, as "no one understands" why they are fighting in Ukraine, Budanov added.

The outcome of Ukraine's counteroffensive is expected to be a critical turning point in the war that will determine whether Ukraine reclaims more of its territory or is pressured by allies to meet with Russia at the negotiating table.