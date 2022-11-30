Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Borrell: EU to provide 40 more generators for Ukraine amid Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 30, 2022 3:46 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced on Nov. 30 that the bloc would provide Ukraine with 40 more generators, in addition to the 550 that had already been supplied.

"Russia attempts to break the morale of Ukraine by targeting energy infrastructure and using winter as a weapon of war against civilians. At the G7 meeting, we coordinate our support," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure is a war crime.

Russia launched its latest large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on Nov. 23, killing civilians and damaging critical energy infrastructure, which caused blackouts across the country.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said he expects new attacks that could be as bad as last week's bombardment. Ukrainian Intelligence also said it believes that Russian troops will continue to launch large-scale missile strikes on Ukraine in the future.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
