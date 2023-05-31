Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Border Guard Service: Russian forces blow up road linking Ukraine's Chernihiv and Russia's Bryansk

by Dinara Khalilova May 31, 2023 3:58 PM 1 min read
An explosion at the junction of Ukrainian, Belarusian, and Russian borders in Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast seen on a video published by Ukraine's State Border Guard Service on May 31, 2023. 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops blew up a road in Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast at the junction of Ukrainian, Belarusian, and Russian borders, the State Border Guard Service reported on May 31.

According to the Service's spokesperson Andrii Demchenko, cited by Ukrainska Pravda news outlet, the explosion occurred a day before on the road linking Ukraine's northern city of Chernihiv and Russia's Bryansk.

Demchenko told Ukrainska Pravda the move could be explained by Russia "fearing that Ukraine would attack the regional center (Bryansk)."

"But Ukraine is not an aggressor. As I have already emphasized, our country carries out exclusively defensive actions, and we do not need Bryansk," he said.

The move comes days after Russian militia groups that claim to be fighting on Ukraine's side carried out a successful incursion into Russia's Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine.

Though Kyiv denies its direct involvement in the militia operations, Ukraine's military intelligence said on May 27 that it had gained "valuable information" from the incursion carried out by the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Free Russia Legion.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
