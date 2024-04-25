Bloomberg: Qatar to host meeting on Ukrainian peace plan

This audio is created with AI assistance

Qatar will host a meeting of national security advisors and senior officials from around the world this weekend in preparation for a June summit on Ukraine's conditions for a settlement with Russia, Bloomberg reported on April 24.

The Swiss government confirmed earlier this month that it would host the global peace summit on Russia's war against Ukraine at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden.

The participants are expected to discuss Kyiv's 10-point peace formula and create a joint document on the steps that must be taken to restore Ukraine's sovereignty.

The meeting this weekend in Doha will see officials from the Group of Seven and the so-called Global South prepare the ground for the Swiss summit.

The final list of countries attending the Qatar meeting has not been finalized, but Russia has not been invited, while China's participation remains unclear, Bloomberg said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 24 that Russia is preparing to disrupt the Swiss summit in June.

"We have precise intelligence information, specific data that Russia not only wants to disrupt the peace summit, but also has a specific plan how to do it, how to reduce the number of participating countries, how to act to ensure that there is no peace for even longer," Zelensky said during a meeting with heads of foreign missions and international organizations.

Kyiv will share Russia's plans with diplomats and intelligence agencies of allied countries, according to Zelensky.

"And together we must counteract this, we must work in unity for a just peace," he said.

Ukraine's peace plan envisages withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the release of all prisoners of war and deportees, preventing ecocide in Ukraine, and punishing those responsible for war crimes.