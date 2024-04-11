Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, European Union, Financial aid, Ukraine, Reform
Edit post

Bloomberg: EU set to approve Ukrainian reform plan in May, unlocking billions in aid

by Sonya Bandouil April 12, 2024 2:16 AM 2 min read
A European Union (EU) flag next to the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 10, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

According to Bloomberg, the EU is set to approve Ukraine's reform plan in May, unlocking an additional 1.9 billion euros ($2.04 billion) in financial aid during late spring.

After approving the four year Ukraine Facility in February, the EU committed to sending 50 billion euros ($54 billion) to Ukraine over the next few years.

The package provides funding to Ukraine from 2024 to 2027, with 33 billion euros ($35.8 billion) available in loans and 17 billion euros ($18.5 billion) in grants.

Ukrainian officials presented a proposal last month including investment and reform strategies, aimed at unlocking a significant portion of the EU's financial assistance until 2027. The European Commission is examining Ukraine's reform agenda intended to secure financial aid, with no major concerns raised thus far.

Some of the agreed-upon reforms include adopting a strategy for public debt management, a review of government budget expenditures, and expanding the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office staff numbers.

As of March 20, the European Commission has allocated an initial 4.5 billion euros ($4.8 billion) to Ukraine, marking the first payment under the agreement.

EU finance ministers will likely further discuss Ukraine’s plan this Friday in Luxembourg.

"I am grateful to the EU partners for the important decision to support Ukraine," Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said.

European Commission delivers $4.8 billion to Ukraine in first tranche of macro-financial assistance
“Today we also made the first payment of 4.5 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility, our 50 billion euro ($54 billion) package to support the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine,” said Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:01 PM

Politico: France imports growing levels of Russian LNG.

France has paid Russia 600 million euros ($644 million) for liquified natural gas (LNG) imports in just the first three months of 2024, making it the fastest-growing consumer of Russian LNG in the EU, Politico reported on April 11.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.