Zelensky likely to join G20 summit online

President Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the G20 largest economies summit, most probably, in the online format, president's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov told the Suspilne media outlet.

"In some format, of course, Zelensky will take part in the G20 summit," Nikiforov said.

On Nov. 3, Zelensky said he wouldn't participate in the summit if Putin attended. Both leaders were invited to take part in the summit hosted by Indonesia on Nov. 15.