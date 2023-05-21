Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Biden pledges support for Ukraine's air force

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 21, 2023 6:33 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden on May 21 pledged support for Ukraine's air force, saying that the U.S. would start training Ukrainian pilots to fly fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including F-16 fighter jets.

“This morning, I assured President Zelensky, together with all G7 members, our allies, and partners around the world, we will not waver. Putin will not break our resolve as he thought he could two years ago, almost three years ago,” Biden said during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Biden also said that allies are "moving in the direction to put them (Ukrainians) in the position to be able to defend themselves in a way beyond what they’ve had to deal with so far."

President Volodymyr Zelensky assured him that Ukraine's forces would not use Western-provided F-16 fighter jets to attack Russian territory, Biden told reporters.

Biden’s comments come after the U.S. allowed its allies to provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The move was welcomed by the UK, Netherlands, Italy, Denmark, and others who committed to train Ukrainian pilots.

Ukraine endorsed the move after it had been campaigning for F-16s to be provided for months.

“No one will transfer these aircraft separately. It will be transferred by units. An army aviation unit is at least a squadron. It is at least 12 aircraft,” Yurii Ihnat, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson, told national television on May 21.

Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, said on May 16 that Ukraine wants between 40 and 50 F-16 fighter jets.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko claimed Western countries would face “colossal risks” if Ukraine is given F-16 fighter jets.

Poland and Slovakia have already provided Ukraine with 27 Soviet-era MiG-29s. However, Kyiv has shown the most interest in the U.S.-built F-16, which has been in service since the 1970s and is operated by over 20 countries.

Critics argue that allies' reluctance to supply F-16, Typhoon, and Dassault fighter jets and long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will prevent Ukraine from launching a counteroffensive and liberating the rest of Russian-occupied territories.

Ukraine’s lack of advanced aircraft and missiles will likely prolong Russia’s war of aggression and result in thousands of deaths.

Read also: Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will

Watch also our video on the work of Ukrainian air defense
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.