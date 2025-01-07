Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Ukraine, Russia, War, Ukraine losses, United Kingdom, Medics, Combat medics
Edit post

'Believed he was making a difference' — Scottish combat medic killed in Ukraine, family says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 7, 2025 9:32 PM 1 min read
An aerial view of the graves of Ukrainian soldiers who died during the Ukraine-Russia War in the 18th cemetery in Kharkiv, Ukraine on May 21, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Jordan Maclachlan, a 26-year-old volunteer and combat medic from Scotland, was killed on the front line in Ukraine on Jan. 3, BBC reported.

"Jordan always believed that he was making a difference, and we are all so proud of him helping others," his family said in a statement.

The family is awaiting further details from the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), which confirmed to BBC it was supporting Maclachlan's family and coordinating with local authorities in Ukraine.

"Jordan was a fun-loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and a friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him," the family said.

Maclachlan is among several British volunteers who were killed while fighting for Ukraine against Russian aggression. In November, 22-year-old Callum Tindal-Draper, who served in Ukraine’s foreign volunteer platoon, was also killed in combat.

Ukraine secures return of 3 children from Russian-occupied territories, ombudsman says
One of the children, a 17-year-old boy, faced persecution by Russian occupation authorities for his pro-Ukrainian stance and assistance to the Ukrainian army, according to Ukraine’s Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.