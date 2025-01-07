'Believed he was making a difference' — Scottish combat medic killed in Ukraine, family says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Jordan Maclachlan, a 26-year-old volunteer and combat medic from Scotland, was killed on the front line in Ukraine on Jan. 3, BBC reported.

"Jordan always believed that he was making a difference, and we are all so proud of him helping others," his family said in a statement.

The family is awaiting further details from the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), which confirmed to BBC it was supporting Maclachlan's family and coordinating with local authorities in Ukraine.

"Jordan was a fun-loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and a friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him," the family said.

Maclachlan is among several British volunteers who were killed while fighting for Ukraine against Russian aggression. In November, 22-year-old Callum Tindal-Draper, who served in Ukraine’s foreign volunteer platoon, was also killed in combat.