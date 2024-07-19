Belarus sentences German man to death by firing squad for 'terrorism'

This audio is created with AI assistance

A German man has been sentenced to death by a court in Belarus after being accused of committing crimes including "terrorism," and "mercenary activity," a human rights group said on July 19.

According to the Belarusian Viasna Human Rights Centre, Rico Krieger will be executed by firing squad after being convicted of six crimes in a secretive trial held in June.

The sentencing occurred on June 24 but details have only now emerged. Much of the trial was held behind closed doors and Belarus state media has not reported on the verdict.

The Viasna Human Rights Centre said the charges could be linked to a group of volunteer Belarusian soldiers, the Kalinouski Regiment, which fights against Russia in Ukraine, but provided no further details.

It also said he previously worked as a rescue worker for the German Red Cross. The Belarusian Hajun monitoring group said has has a child in Germany.

It is not currently known if the case is being appealed or if the sentence has already been carried out.

Belarus is the only country in Europe that still imposes the death penalty.