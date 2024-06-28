Skip to content
Belarus says it is reinforcing security at Ukrainian border after claims of 'security incidents'

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 28, 2024 3:12 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian border guards patrol the closed checkpoint of Slavutych on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Chernihiv Oblast on July 14, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
The Belarusian Defense Ministry said on June 28 that it was beefing up security at the border with Ukraine after a series of alleged incidents.

The Belarusian border service claimed earlier in the day that border police had intercepted a drone that had crossed into the country from Ukraine in order to obtain information about Belarusian border infrastructure.

The claim followed allegations made earlier in the week that Belarusian border guards had found explosive components by the border and had received information about pro-Ukrainian Russian fighters in a nearby area.

The allegations could not be independently verified.

In response, the defense ministry said that it deployed troops and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to the border.

The Ukrainian Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation said in May that it predicted the launch of a new Russian psychological operation about the opening of a new front in the north of Ukraine by the Belarusian border, aimed at "stir(ring) up mass panic" in Ukrainian society.

"We expect a series of provocative statements by the top leadership of Russia and Belarus threatening Ukraine soon," the statement said.

Belarus has been a key ally to Moscow and supported Russian aggression against Ukraine but has not committed its own troops to fight directly in Russia's war.

Russian forces launched an attempted invasion of Kyiv from Belarus in early 2022 but suffered a defeat and were forced to pull back.

Poland, Baltic states call on EU to build defense line along border with Russia, Belarus
Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania called on the European Union to build a line of defense along the bloc’s border with Russia and Belarus to protect the EU from military threats and other harmful actions from Moscow.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:18 PM

Spotify removes music by pro-war Russian singers.

The removals impacted the band Lyube and singers Grigory Leps, Oleg Gazmanov, and Shaman, who sang at a concert in Moscow in September 2022 in support of the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory.
