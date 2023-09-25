Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
BBC: British military bomb disposal teams training Ukrainian engineers to clear minefields

by Olena Goncharova September 25, 2023 4:37 AM 2 min read
This photograph shows a warning sign which reads "Dangerous! Mines!" placed near destroyed houses during a demining operation in Hrakove village, Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, on April 18, 2023. (Photo credit: Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As Ukraine remains the world's most heavily mined nation, the U.K. Army has stepped up  training Ukrainian engineers at a military base in Poland, helping them clear large anti-tank mines, smaller anti-personnel mines, and other deadly devices planted by Russian forces.

This training started last November with each course lasting a few weeks. It typically includes "just a few dozen experienced Ukrainian sappers," according to BBC.

Russia has been producing and laying mines on an industrial scale with the mines now scattered over an area the size of Florida. The minefields can be up to 10 kilometers deep, according to BBC, and one square meter can contain as many as five explosives.

The concentration of mines in Russian-occupied regions has slowed Ukraine's counteroffensive, limiting territorial gains in the east and south. Ukraine hopes that with enhanced mine clearance training, it becomes easier to liberate occupied territories.

Staff Sgt Kevin Engstrom told BBC that the British are teaching the Ukrainian troops the gold standard of mine clearance, which involves time and patience. He adds, however, that "...if your immediate threat is gunfire, you can't always be slow and methodical."

The British trainers also comment on the speed of the Ukrainian soldiers: "They're very quick. The first time I deployed to Afghanistan I was slow. They don't miss much," Staff Sgt Engstrom said.

"Their work is impressive with the kit they've been given," he added.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky praises new American aid package as ‘historic’
Key developments on Sept. 23-24: * Zelensky praises new American aid package as ‘historic’ * Duda says Poland prepares transit corridors for Ukrainian grain, Zelensky presents state awards to Polish volunteers * Ukrainian forces push forward near Melitopol * Shmyhal, Pritzker hold first meeting…
Author: Olena Goncharova
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

