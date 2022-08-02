Azov Regiment urges world to recognize Russia as terrorist state

This audio is created with AI assistance

“After the public execution of prisoners of war of the Azov Regiment in Olenivka, Russia is looking for new reasons and explanations for its war crimes," the Azov Regiment said in a statement. The Supreme Court of Russia labeled the Azov Regiment as a terrorist organization on Aug. 2. Many of the victims in the attack on the Olenivka prisoner camp in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast on July 28 were members of the Azov Regiment, a unit within the National Guard of Ukraine, who took part in the defense of Azvostal in Mariupol and were supposed to be part of a prisoner exchange.