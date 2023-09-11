Authorities: Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast injure 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck the villages of Bilozerka and Sadove in Kherson Oblast on Sept. 11, wounding three residents, regional authorities reported.

In Bilozerka, a 53-year-old man suffered a mine-explosive injury, and another civilian aged 48 was hospitalized, according to the regional administration.

The attack caused a fire in a house and shattered windows in a local educational institution, said the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Bilozerka lies on the Kyiv-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River, around 10 kilometers west of Kherson, the regional capital.

A 50-year-old man sustained injuries when Russian forces hit Sadove, about 30 kilometers to the east, head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko reported on Telegram.

Earlier the same day, Russian forces launched a strike against a medical facility in Kherson Oblast’s Stanislav, injuring a medic and a patient, according to the regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River’s west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.