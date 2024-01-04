Authorities: Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit Novoberyslav in Kherson Oblast on Jan. 4, wounding a 42-year-old man, the regional administration said on Telegram.

Earlier the same day, Russian attacks against Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast reportedly killed a resident and injured another three.

Russia used mortars and kamikaze drones to strike Novoberyslav, a village just across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Kakhovka, according to the Kherson Oblast authorities.

Novoberyslav lies around 80 kilometers east of the regional capital, Kherson.

The victim was hospitalized with head and chest injuries, the authorities added.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.