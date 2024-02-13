Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attack, Kherson
Authorities: Russian attack on Kherson injures woman

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 13, 2024 3:19 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022 after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck a residential area in Kherson on Feb. 13, wounding a woman, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

A 60-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her hand in Russia’s Feb. 13 strike on Kherson, the regional authorities said on Telegram.

She’s reportedly receiving medical assistance.

An 83-year-old woman was killed in a Russian overnight attack on the village of Lvove in Kherson Oblast, Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor, said early on Feb. 13.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast overnight and on the previous day injured two other people and hit residential areas, according to Prokudin.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

2:13 PM

US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill.

The bill, which received 70 votes in favor and 29 against, will now go to the Republican-led House, where it still faces significant obstacles.
Ukraine news

10:11 AM

Nasdaq announces partnership with Ukraine.

"This new partnership between Nasdaq and the government of Ukraine demonstrates that Ukraine is open for business, even as they continue to fight for their freedom," said USAID administrator Samantha Power.
3:32 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Feb. 12, firing 14 times and causing at least 59 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
