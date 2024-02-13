Authorities: Russian attack on Kherson injures woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck a residential area in Kherson on Feb. 13, wounding a woman, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

A 60-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her hand in Russia’s Feb. 13 strike on Kherson, the regional authorities said on Telegram.

She’s reportedly receiving medical assistance.

An 83-year-old woman was killed in a Russian overnight attack on the village of Lvove in Kherson Oblast, Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor, said early on Feb. 13.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast overnight and on the previous day injured two other people and hit residential areas, according to Prokudin.