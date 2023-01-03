Authorities report finding another Russian torture chamber in southern Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian prosecutors have discovered a torture chamber set up by Russian occupying forces in the village of Oleksandrivka in Mykolaiv Oblast, Prosecutor General’s Office said on Jan. 3.

Russian special services arranged the torture chamber in a seized private house, where they detained and “brutally tortured” local residents who refused to cooperate, according to prosecutors.

According to Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), which also reported the finding, Russian forces had suffocated the victims with plastic bags, beat them with heavy objects, and used electroshocks against them, trying to elicit “the addresses of Ukrainian patriots, particularly members of the resistance movement.”

During the inspection of the torture chamber, law enforcement officers discovered “instruments” of torture, SBU said.

They also reportedly identified Ukrainian citizens who were illegally kept and tortured there by Russian occupying forces for a month.

Some 54 torture chambers have been discovered so far in territories liberated from Russian occupation, the Prosecutor General’s Office said on Dec. 23.

The prosecutors reported they were investigating over 5,079 cases of torture, bodily harm, or other inhumane treatment allegedly committed by Russian troops.