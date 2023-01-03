Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Authorities report finding another Russian torture chamber in southern Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent January 3, 2023 2:49 PM 2 min read
An investigator inspects an alleged Russian torture chamber in Mykolaiv Oblast. (Courtesy of Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian prosecutors have discovered a torture chamber set up by Russian occupying forces in the village of Oleksandrivka in Mykolaiv Oblast, Prosecutor General’s Office said on Jan. 3.

Russian special services arranged the torture chamber in a seized private house, where they detained and “brutally tortured” local residents who refused to cooperate, according to prosecutors.

According to Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), which also reported the finding, Russian forces had suffocated the victims with plastic bags, beat them with heavy objects, and used electroshocks against them, trying to elicit “the addresses of Ukrainian patriots, particularly members of the resistance movement.”

During the inspection of the torture chamber, law enforcement officers discovered “instruments” of torture, SBU said.

They also reportedly identified Ukrainian citizens who were illegally kept and tortured there by Russian occupying forces for a month.

Some 54 torture chambers have been discovered so far in territories liberated from Russian occupation, the Prosecutor General’s Office said on Dec. 23.

The prosecutors reported they were investigating over 5,079 cases of torture, bodily harm, or other inhumane treatment allegedly committed by Russian troops.

How Russia organized its torture chamber network in Kharkiv Oblast
The Kyiv Independent
'Torturing people is fun for them.' 16-year-old Ukrainian recalls his 3 months in Russian captivity
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
