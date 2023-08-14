Authorities: 1 killed, 7 injured in Russian attacks on two oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine's Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts killed one civilian and wounded seven more on Aug. 14, according to regional authorities.

A 50-year-old man was killed when Russian troops hit Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv Oblast, the regional administration wrote on Telegram. Two more men were reportedly injured and hospitalized.

Kozacha Lopan lies only five kilometers from the border with Russia.

Russia also struck Podoly in the Kupiansk district, wounding two more people, the administration added.

An elderly woman and a 14-year-old boy suffered shrapnel wounds in a Russian attack on Buhaivka, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. They are receiving medical assistance.

When Russian forces were firing at the settlement, shrapnel also hit an ambulance, added Syniehubov. "Fortunately, the medical team was not injured."

On the same day, the Russian military targeted Kherson Oblast's village of Poniativka, according to the regional administration.

A resident was injured in his home and hospitalized with the loss of an upper limb, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

Poniativka is located on the west bank of the Dnipro River, about 30 kilometers east of Kherson. The regional capital and other settlements on the Kyiv-controlled west bank have been subjected to daily Russian attacks since they were liberated in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.