Authorities: 1 killed, 7 injured in Russian attacks on two oblasts

by Dinara Khalilova August 14, 2023 4:07 PM 2 min read
A woman walks past a building damaged during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces, on October 18, 2022, in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine's Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts killed one civilian and wounded seven more on Aug. 14, according to regional authorities.

A 50-year-old man was killed when Russian troops hit Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv Oblast, the regional administration wrote on Telegram. Two more men were reportedly injured and hospitalized.

Kozacha Lopan lies only five kilometers from the border with Russia.

Russia also struck Podoly in the Kupiansk district, wounding two more people, the administration added.

An elderly woman and a 14-year-old boy suffered shrapnel wounds in a Russian attack on Buhaivka, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. They are receiving medical assistance.

When Russian forces were firing at the settlement, shrapnel also hit an ambulance, added Syniehubov. "Fortunately, the medical team was not injured."

On the same day, the Russian military targeted Kherson Oblast's village of Poniativka, according to the regional administration.

A resident was injured in his home and hospitalized with the loss of an upper limb, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

Poniativka is located on the west bank of the Dnipro River, about 30 kilometers east of Kherson. The regional capital and other settlements on the Kyiv-controlled west bank have been subjected to daily Russian attacks since they were liberated in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Comments

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
