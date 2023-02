Kate Tsurkan

News reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a news reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She is a writer, editor, and translator. Her work has been published in The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, The Washington Post, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine. Originally from the U.S., she resides in Chernivtsi, a city in the west of Ukraine.